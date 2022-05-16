Gas heater explosions mistaken for gun fire at Campbell River Walmart

Supermarket was closed for a period on Sunday, May 15 while fire and RCMP responded to the call

Staff and shoppers at the Walmart in Campbell River got a scare on Sunday morning (May 15) when some loud explosions were heard in the store.

The building was evacuated before 11 a.m. as the local RCMP and fire department investigated the scene.

Const. Maury Tyre said the initial call to the police was for shots fired.

‘It was actually small scale explosions in one of the gas heaters inside the building,” he explained. “But it did very much sound like gunfire, which was extremely concerning after events that occurred in Buffalo yesterday.”

Tyre said it was fortunate that nobody was injured, and that there was no major property damage from the explosion.

READ MORE: Manager of security guard stabbed at Campbell River Walmart talks rising violence

READ MORE: Humble Campbell River woman who thwarted Walmart robber downplays bravery



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRCMPWalmart