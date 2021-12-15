Ron Beavan is at home recovering from knife wounds sustained in an attack while working as a security guard at the Campbell River Walmart. GoFundMe photo

Ron Beavan is at home recovering from knife wounds sustained in an attack while working as a security guard at the Campbell River Walmart. GoFundMe photo

‘Unfortunate that abuse has become part of the job description’

Manager of security guard assaulted at Campbell River Walmart discusses rise in violence

Ron Beavan had been working as a security guard at the Campbell River Walmart for a little over a month before he was stabbed.

His boss at JTF Security, Vali Majd, said the veteran guard is ‘super easy going,’ and referred to him, as a ‘gentle giant.’

“He’s very kind hearted, very positive, and really likes what he does,” Majd added.

On the day he was stabbed, Beavan was on the same shift as his wife Leanne, who is also a security guard.

She had been the first to ask the suspect to leave, and was threatened. Her husband rounded a corner, and before he could assess the situation, was being attacked by the suspect with what was described as a large blade.

Beavan’s stab-proof vest, and the help of a couple good Samaritans, one of whom was an ER nurse, saved his life. He still lost a lot blood, and and was rushed to hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Majd said Beaven is recovering at home now, and waiting for a short while before starting physio therapy.

To help with costs while he is unable to work, his boss has helped start a GoFundMe page with the hopes of raising $10,000.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the page had raised $3,250.

READ MORE: Suspect in Campbell River Walmart stabbing back in custody

READ MORE: Suspect had been previously asked to leave Campbell River Walmart

Majd said he has seen a rise in violence against his employees, who work at jobs all over Vancouver Island.

“The amount of abuse our staff deals with is through the roof,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that abuse has become part of the job description now.”

He explained guards are all very well aware of the risks in the line of work, but a rise in mental health and substance abuse issues, coupled with homelessness, poverty, and the effects of the pandemic have lead to a lot of people on edge.

“We tend to recognize and understand the issues people face, and we try not to let it affect us,” Majd said. “We go through extensive training in-house, and we’re prepared for all sorts of eventualities, but very little can prepare you for coming face to face around (with an attacker) with literally no time to react.”


ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultCampbell RiverSecurity

Previous story
B.C.’s vaccine card expected to extend past January; officials look at medical exemptions
Next story
Changing the conversation: Green MP says there’s a new tone to Ottawa climate talk

Just Posted

Ron Beavan is at home recovering from knife wounds sustained in an attack while working as a security guard at the Campbell River Walmart. GoFundMe photo
‘Unfortunate that abuse has become part of the job description’

In Ballet Jörgen's: Romeo & Juliet on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. appearing at the Tidemark Theatre, Shakespeare’s classic tale of love, anguish and revenge is masterfully transformed into Bengt Jörgen’s magical world of ballet. Photo contributed
Ballet Jörgen re-imagines Shakespeare’s classic tale of Romeo & Juliet

A helping hand when in a tough bind, is a wonderful thing. (Blacl Press photo)
Saved by a snow Samaritan

The Coalition to End Homelessness is looking for a partner to help provide cart storage for people who are unhoused in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
Coalition to End Homelessness looking for partner to provide cart storage location