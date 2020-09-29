Float-plane crash near Oyster River leaves pilot injured

The plane crashed shortly after take-off from a private property and had no other passengers on board

The floatplane crash took place on Macaulay Road near Oyster River, South of Campbell River. (Google map)

A floatplane crashed shortly after take-off from a private property on 1300 Macaulay Road, near Black Creek, on Saturday.

The pilot of the private plane was injured, according to Bruce Green, chief of the Oyster River Volunteer Fire Rescue Association, who responded to a call at 1:40 p.m.

“When we got there, fortunately the pilot was already out of the plane. He had some injuries but he seemed to be doing fine and was walking around,” Green said. There were no other passengers on board.

According to Bruce the plane didn’t get enough lift and ended up in the ditch soon after take-off.

Paramedics tended to the pilot after BC ambulance and RCMP arrived at the scene.

