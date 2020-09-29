Suspected homeless camp fire sends plume of smoke up from Campbell River park

Campbell River firefighters attended Nunns Creek Park to put out a fire Monday, Sept. 29.

The fire dispatch centre received multiple 911 calls about a large plume of black smoke in the park. Firefighters attended and brought the fire under control.

A tweet from Campbell River Fire said it is believed that the fire was in a homeless camp “that went up in flames.”

CR firefighters on scene at a fire in Nunn's Creek park. Multiple 911 calls received by our fire dispatch center for a large plume of black smoke in the park. Fire is now under control and believed to be a homeless camp that went up in flames. — Campbell River Fire (@RiverCityFire) September 28, 2020

