A flagger that was struck at a road construction site on the South Island Highway is expected to make a full recovery after receiving minor injuries on April 21, 2020. (Image from Pixabay)

Flagger struck at Campbell River road construction site expected to make full recovery

Driver was issued more than $900 ticket

A flagger struck at a road construction site in Campbell River yesterday is expected to make a full recovery.

The worker was hit by a southbound vehicle while working at the construction site on the South Island Highway around 2:30 p.m., according to Campbell River RCMP.

The flagger received minor injuries.

Construction speed limits are in place to protect workers, said Const. Maury Tyre.

“It’s really simple, speed limits in construction zones are there to protect workers’ safety,” he said. “As a driver, you are responsible for knowing speed limits and where you are in space. A lot of times people forget about the extensions of their vehicles like mirrors and these are the pieces of the vehicle that hit workers and can cause serious injury.

“Thankfully in this case, the flagger was not seriously injured.”

The driver was issued a more than $900 ticket with multiple infractions.

Tyre said members of the Campbell River RCMP would be keeping an eye out for drivers disobeying flagger and speed directions until the end of the construction season.

RELATED: Campbell River to restart Highway 19A construction

RELATED: City provides emergency support to extend hotel accommodation for people affected by apartment fire

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell RiverConstructionRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rodent behaviour in Victoria shifting in response to pandemic, says expert
Next story
RCMP launch investigation following alleged attack on Tiny House Warriors camp

Just Posted

Flagger struck at Campbell River road construction site expected to make full recovery

Driver was issued more than $900 ticket

Campbell River blood donation clinic marches on, but with COVID-19 precautions in place

Donors will be required to pre-book appointments before being allowed to donate

Vancouver Island Coaches Association offering free virtual coaching support event

The Vancouver Island Coaches Association presents a no charge virtual event, #ExperienceCoaching… Continue reading

Movie day to raise funds for rehabilitation of Campbell River apartment fire victims

On April 25, all movies rented on TELUS portals in the city will proceed towards the community fundraiser

City provides emergency support to extend hotel accommodation for people affected by apartment fire

City will also advocate with community partners for more provincial funding

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

Rodent behaviour in Victoria shifting in response to pandemic, says expert

With restaurants and bars closed, residents could see more mice outside of downtown

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Earth Day: The roots of our current environmental crisis go back 12,000 years

The story of how our current environmental state came to be is over 12,000 years old

‘Just trying to pay my bills’: Minimum-wage grocery store worker worried about mom

Some employers in B.C. are temporarily offering so-called hero pay

Most Read