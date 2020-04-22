Flagger struck at Campbell River road construction site expected to make full recovery

Driver was issued more than $900 ticket

A flagger that was struck at a road construction site on the South Island Highway is expected to make a full recovery after receiving minor injuries on April 21, 2020. (Image from Pixabay)

A flagger struck at a road construction site in Campbell River yesterday is expected to make a full recovery.

The worker was hit by a southbound vehicle while working at the construction site on the South Island Highway around 2:30 p.m., according to Campbell River RCMP.

The flagger received minor injuries.

Construction speed limits are in place to protect workers, said Const. Maury Tyre.

“It’s really simple, speed limits in construction zones are there to protect workers’ safety,” he said. “As a driver, you are responsible for knowing speed limits and where you are in space. A lot of times people forget about the extensions of their vehicles like mirrors and these are the pieces of the vehicle that hit workers and can cause serious injury.

“Thankfully in this case, the flagger was not seriously injured.”

The driver was issued a more than $900 ticket with multiple infractions.

Tyre said members of the Campbell River RCMP would be keeping an eye out for drivers disobeying flagger and speed directions until the end of the construction season.

