Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo

Five injured after Highway 28 car crash

Friday afternoon crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. just east of Gold River

Five were injured after a car crash just outside of Gold River Friday.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., Nootka Sound RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 28, around 10 k.m. east of the village.

Staff Sgt. Kevin Quail with B.C. Highway Patrol Campbell River said the occupants were all taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Hundreds show support for Gator, police service dog killed in line of duty

READ MORE: Wildfire flared up on Highway 19 near Woss

Quail noted the cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

“The highway was closed in both directions while crews attended to the injured parties,” he said. “And then re-opened as single lane alternating traffic.”

A witness who was riding his motorcycle by the scene shortly after the crash said the front windshield of the car was smashed, and mentioned seeing at least three ambulances.


ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Rivercar crashRCMP

Previous story
Swimming not recommended at several Cowichan Valley beaches due to bacteria levels
Next story
Greater Victoria man wanted for threatening his family arrested with helicopter, dogs

Just Posted

Cameron Bell (l-r) and Landon Bowers during the Cub’s second game against the Township BlueSox at Nunns Creek Park on July 10.
PHOTOS: North Island Cubs off to fast start

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Five injured after Highway 28 car crash

The vehicle procession to honour Gator started at the Campbell River RCMP detachment on Dogwood Street. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Hundreds show support for Gator, police service dog killed in line of duty

Water bladders like those tested by the Campbell River Fire Department are used to provide a constant water source in areas without hydrants. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Two fires on Monday morning keep Campbell River fire fighters busy