Five injured after Highway 28 car crash

Five were injured after a car crash just outside of Gold River Friday.
At approximately 3:50 p.m., Nootka Sound RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 28, around 10 k.m. east of the village.
Staff Sgt. Kevin Quail with B.C. Highway Patrol Campbell River said the occupants were all taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Quail noted the cause of the collision is currently under investigation.
“The highway was closed in both directions while crews attended to the injured parties,” he said. “And then re-opened as single lane alternating traffic.”
A witness who was riding his motorcycle by the scene shortly after the crash said the front windshield of the car was smashed, and mentioned seeing at least three ambulances.
