Vehicle procession held on July 11 saw hundreds lining the streets of Dogwood Street to pay respects

On Sunday, hundreds of Campbell River residents showed their support for Gator, the Campbell River RCMP police service dog killed in the line of duty on July 8.

To honour Gator, a vehicle procession moved from the Campbell River RCMP detachment along Dogwood Street to the city’s fire hall downtown at 13th Avenue. Hundreds of people lined the street to show support as the procession drove by.

