First fall storm approaching Campbell River

The area is under a special weather statement for expected wind and rain

The Campbell River fishing pier is covered in fog on the morning of Sept. 20, 2020. Photo by Binny Paul – Campbell River Mirror

A storm is brewing.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for east Vancouver Island from Campbell River to Courtenay, Nanaimo to Duncan and Fanny Bay to Nanoose Bay.

“A series of vigorous frontal systems will move across the south coast of B.C. tonight through Saturday,” the statement says. “They will bring periods of heavy rain and strong winds in the first active storm cycle of the fall season.”

The first system is expected to arrive on the Island tonight.

Rainfall intensity will vary across the region and throughout the day, the statement says. On Vancouver Island, between 15 and 40 mm of rain is expected to fall over a two-day period, while the west coast of the Island could see as much as 100 mm.

The storm will also bring strong winds to the area. Winds across the Strait of Georgia are expected to peak early Wednesday morning at 50 to 70 km/h.

Localized flooding my occur due to the combination of heavy rain and leaves on the ground. The warning also says strong winds may lead to power outages.

It is expected to be wet through Friday and Saturday.

Environment Canada said it may issue more rain and wind warns as the storm gets closer.

