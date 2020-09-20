Mount Washington Alpine Resort plans to open Dec. 4 this year with COVID-19 protocols in place.(Submitted photo)

Mount Washington to open Dec. 4 with COVID-19 protocols in place

Reservations for some services, face coverings will be required

When Mount Washington Alpine Resort revs up the ski lifts for its planned opening date on Dec. 4, face coverings will be required to access the mountain.

The new rule is part of a number of regulations the ski hill announced to email subscribers in a letter from General Manager Dean Prentice on Sept. 11. The letter has since been posted to Mount Washington’s website.

“There has been so much uncertainty since the COVID-19 pandemic first upended our lives. Among the many lessons learned is the importance of clear and consistent communication, the setting of realistic expectations, and the need for tolerance for unexpected changes,” writes Prentice. “The embrace of all these lessons is going to be critical to a successful ski season, as is the recognition we’re all in this together.”

In addition to requiring face coverings to access the mountain, in lift lines, while loading, unloading and riding chair lifts, they will also be required in the base area, inside all buildings and during all ski and snowboard lessons.

READ ALSO: Mount Cain planning a modified winter season for north Island ski and snowboarders

“We are asking everyone to support these necessary changes and cooperate with resort workers who are in the challenging role of ensuring everyone’s safety,” he said. “Guests who don’t comply with the guidelines will be asked to leave.”

The resort will be designing lift lines to allow for physical distancing, and food will available for take-out, grab and go and via online ordering. The resort is also asking visitors to be prepared to spend their time at the resort outdoors, entering facilities when necessary.

While there’s still uncertainty of what capacity may be this winter, the resort said its main way of controlling the number of people on the mountain will be by limiting the number of daily lift tickets it sells. The resort said it intends to allow season pass holders access to the mountain any day it’s open without needing reservations.

However, reservations will be required for equipment rentals and all lessons and programs.

READ ALSO: Mt. Washington opens Island’s longest zip line

“There is no avoiding the fact that navigating your way around the resort will be different this winter,” said Prentice. “Compared to the alternative of no season, I hope you’ll agree the changes are manageable and worth any inconvenience.”

The resort is offering anyone who purchased a 2020/21 season pass to defer it to next season.

But for those who opt to keep their pass for this season, weather allowing, the resort will open Friday, Dec. 4.

“As always with our coastal climate, this depends on the weather,” said Prentice, “but our snow-making system is ready to blow, and we hope for cold temperatures as we as Mother Nature’s support for an on-time opening.”

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusMount Washington

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program
Next story
Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Just Posted

Mount Washington to open Dec. 4 with COVID-19 protocols in place

Reservations for some services, face coverings will be required

Quadra Island adds voice to provincial old growth protest

Demonstrators and phoning campaign put pressure on provincial government

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

Campbell River RCMP describe violent incident as ‘disturbing event’

Skatepark incident described by RCMP as ‘violence for violence[’s] sake’

B.C. or Ontario? Residential school survivors fight move of court battle

It’s now up to Ontario’s Court of Appeal to sort out the venue question

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

‘Bad blood’ over pathology issue, says Island Health medical director

Regional hospital district board pushes for pathology service in Courtenay, Campbell River

Ferry riders say lower fares are what’s most needed to improve service

Provincial government announces findings of public engagement process

Most Read