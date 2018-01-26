Feds dispute stat in recent Blaney statement on GIS

‘This number is totally false and doesn’t represent the reality at all’

The federal government is disputing a statistic used in MP Rachel Blaney’s recent statement on seniors’ eligibility for the Guaranteed Income Supplement and the government’s new policy of automatically enroling people who reach the age of 65.

“We understand that a group, in this case the FADOQ, is saying that 444,000 are not receiving a benefit that they might be entitled to,” says Mathieu Filion, director of communications for Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos.

“This number is totally false and doesn’t represent the reality at all,” Filion continues. “The number we have is closer to 50,000 and ESDC already reached out to all of them in the last few month to check why they did not registered to this benefit. With the new auto-enrollment service, this number will drop to zero within a few month.

“As Minister responsible for Seniors, Jean-Yves Duclos pledged in early 2016 that he would put in place the auto-enrollment to GIS in 2018 and it is now a reality that helps 17,000 seniors each month to receive automatically their GIS benefits.”

The announcement of the government’s policy change can be found here.

Previous story
UPDATE: Jet fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp
Next story
New 90-unit apartment complex gets go-ahead on old Marina Inn site

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP charge two men with drug trafficking offences

The Campbell River RCMP Street Crime Unit and general duty members stopped… Continue reading

Evacuations lifted after mudslide, but one home now ‘uninhabitable’

Geotechnical report comes out regarding mudslide that trapped two seniors in their home

Campbell River’s Pier St. merchants want to pull plug on the two-hour parking ‘shuffle’

Shortening on-street parking from 2-hour to 1-hour is under consideration as part of the remedy

BC Hydro increases discharge from Campbell River dam in anticipation of potential rainstorm

BC Hydro has been monitoring the weather closely, keeping an eye on… Continue reading

Magnetic sea-to-sky mural teaches Campbell River students about building community

A 24-foot magnetic sea-to-sky mural went up at Sandowne Elementary, and gave… Continue reading

Campbell River judo athlete moving to Alberta to pursue her dream

Yesterday 15-year-old Jordann Warner left for Lethbridge to further herself in her… Continue reading

BCHL Today: Tight races for top spot in all three divisions

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Two storms headed to the Interior

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway

Poverty not a good reason to take Indigenous kids from parents: Bennett

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says new money coming to keep kids with their families

Mail, Japan and Canadian-style populism: how politics touched us this week

Sexual misconduct allegations, Canada Post, free trade with Japan and more

Five things to watch: Canada’s solid presence at the Grammys

Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber, Leonard Cohen, Michael Buble all up for awards

Jury: Man guilty of manslaughter in death of ex-CFL and NFL player

Ronald Gasser, 56, has been convicted of killing running back Joe McKnight in a road rage incident in 2016

Einarson captures Scotties berth in wild card game

Three teams from Manitoba contend for curling national championship in Penticton

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Most Read