Blaney: GIS should be auto-enrol for all
Seniors Critic says 444,000 seniors are currently eligible for the GIS, but are not enrolled
North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney
North Island – Powell River MP and NDP Seniors Critic Rachel Blaney says while the Liberal government has announced they will begin the process of automatically enrolling seniors for the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) when they turn 65 years of age, it’s unacceptable that it will only do so for new registrants.
“Canadian seniors should not have to struggle to make ends meet, it’s imperative that our seniors get all the benefits they are entitled to from this government,” Blaney says.