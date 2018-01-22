Fatal overdose, ATV accident, sudden death, mudslide and impaired driver highlight Campbell River Mounties’ busy weekend

During the last week the Campbell River RCMP responded to 249 calls for service, these included a number of high priority, multi-agency calls in addition to the tragic ATV fatalities on Jan. 21, Staff Sgt. Troy Beauregard said.

On Friday, Jan. 19, a Campbell River RCMP member was flagged down by a person in a residence to assist with a suspected drug overdose. The constable located a man in distress being tended to by residents. The member immediately commenced administering first aid. BC Ambulance attended and assisted with resuscitation attempts. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, The Campbell River RCMP responded to another sudden death. Investigators attended to the incident where a male was found deceased. The BC Coroner’s Service is investigating.

On Sunday, Jan. 21, Campbell River RCMP assisted with issuing evacuation alerts and evacuation orders to residents of Park Road in Campbell River following a land slide. Members also responded to the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) as part of the response to this incident.

Early Monday, Jan. 22, at just after 2 a.m., Campbell River RCMP responded to a crash on Hilchey Road. The 24-year-old female driver lost control of her vehicle before coming to rest in a hedge and across the sidewalk. Responding investigators immediately noted symptoms of impairment from alcohol.

The driver was arrested and breath samples obtained at over twice the legal limit. In addition, the female was noted to possess a “New” driver’s license.