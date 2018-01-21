Campbell River Search and Rescue responded to a call at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach, south of Campbell River, today. Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

First responders searched area at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach south of Campbell River today

First responders rushed to Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach today after initial reports of three teenagers needing rescue from high water.

The RCMP, Campbell River and Oyster River Fire Departments, Campbell River Search and Rescue as well as the Coast Guard were all on scene.

Details of the incident have not yet been released or confirmed by the authorities.

More information to come.

 

The Coast Guard responded to a call near Stories Beach today. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River and Oyster River Fire deparment responded to a call at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach, south of Campbell River, today.Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

