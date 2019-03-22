Dump truck driver hurt after highway crash on Vancouver Island

One man airlifted to hospital after collision between dump truck and pickup Friday in Ladysmith

The driver of a dump truck has been airlifted to hospital in Victoria following a crash at the Trans Canada Highway and Oyster Sto’Lo Road intersection in Ladysmith.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday in the highway southbound lanes when the dual-axle dump truck went out of control, tipped and collided with a Dodge pickup truck and dumped its load of gravel on the roadway.

“One patient got airlifted to Victoria,” said Capt. Kris Hill, of North Oyster Volunteer Fire Department, which was the first and primary responder at the scene.

Hill described the accident as “significant” and said there was also a baby in the dump truck and two men in the pickup. There were no reported injuries to the baby or the pickup’s occupants.

“The dump truck rolled on its side and then skidded into the pickup,” Hill said.

RCMP collision analysts were on scene, Hill said, and he expected the southbound lanes would be disrupted for some time.


One man was airlifted to hospital after a collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck in Ladysmith on Friday morning. Photo: Capt. Kris Hill, North Oyster Volunteer Fire Department

