Drivers being warned of paving work around Big Rock Boat Ramp

Work requires temporary closure of south driveway and temporary removal of parking spots near exit

The City of Campbell River is warning drivers of some disruption around the Big Rock Boat Ramp as paving crews work on the south end of the parking lot and the adjacent section of the South Island Highway.

Drivers should be aware of traffic changes through the day and night of Thursday, Aug. 12.

The work, part of the city’s waterfront project, will result in the temporary closure of the south driveway (the boat ramp exit) and temporary removal of some parking spots near the exit.

Drivers are being encouraged to plan ahead to use overflow parking.

sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

