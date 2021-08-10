The City of Campbell River is warning drivers of some disruption around the Big Rock Boat Ramp as paving crews work in the area. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror

Drivers being warned of paving work around Big Rock Boat Ramp

Work requires temporary closure of south driveway and temporary removal of parking spots near exit

The City of Campbell River is warning drivers of some disruption around the Big Rock Boat Ramp as paving crews work on the south end of the parking lot and the adjacent section of the South Island Highway.

Drivers should be aware of traffic changes through the day and night of Thursday, Aug. 12.

The work, part of the city’s waterfront project, will result in the temporary closure of the south driveway (the boat ramp exit) and temporary removal of some parking spots near the exit.

Drivers are being encouraged to plan ahead to use overflow parking.

RELATED: Waterfront Project progressing towards completion


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Feds pledge $83M for residential school searches, $20M for monument honouring children

Just Posted

It’s Rotary Duck Raffle time again and Campbell River Daybreak Rotary President Ron Fisher (left) sold the first tickets to Mayor Andy Adams to kick off the ticket drive. Photo contributed
Rotary Duck Raffle to benefit Qwalayu House and other Campbell River programs

Sablefish is a fish species that lives in sea beds of the Pacific Northwest that is also farmed commercially. Public domain photo.
We Wai Kai First Nation examining sablefish aquaculture feasibility

North Island College’s new Computer Information Systems certificate begins this fall. Learn more at www.nic.bc.ca/stem. Photo supplied
North Island College expanding access to computer information systems certificate

The City of Campbell River is warning drivers of some disruption around the Big Rock Boat Ramp as paving crews work in the area. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
Drivers being warned of paving work around Big Rock Boat Ramp