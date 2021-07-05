Waterfront Project progressing towards completion

As part of the City of Campbell River’s 2018-2020 Waterfront Project, all overhead lines have been replaced by underground connections, with services now operational.

This milestone is the result of coordination between the city, the contractor (Wacor Holdings Ltd.), BC Hydro, Telus and Shaw, according to a city press release. With the switch over complete, crews are removing old overhead cables and the poles on the east side of the highway.

Pole removal opens the door to other work. Finishing concrete work can then be completed, after which crews will start final paving. Work has also continued on key finishing features, including landscaping, property restorations and preparation for two new parking lots along the highway.

More parking will be added throughout the corridor, including the new parking lot at the bottom of Rockland Road. The city is expecting Rockland Road to be reopened by late July, once work is wrapping up and the lot is complete.

Sewer work is also progressing. To connect the new sewer lift station at the Anchor Inn, a new ‘bridge’ was introduced to bring services down the slope to the equipment. The lift station is one of three included in the Waterfront Sewer Project. These facilities have entered their final commissioning or ‘start up’ phases and are expected to be completed by mid-July. Then, final paving will be completed in areas in front of the lift stations, resulting in short-term, intermittent delays during this work.

Work is expected to be fully complete in August. The city will be providing updates on the project via its website, social media accounts and newsletters.

The centre of the new Rockland Road Roundabout is one area of the project still awaiting finishing work. This fall, the city is planning to issue a request for proposal for the creation and installation of the structure’s ‘tidal pool’ themed centre. The goal is to award this in the fall, with installation completed in spring 2022.

