Driver bails out of runaway motorhome on Nanaimo’s waterfront

Utility pole and guardrail prevent vehicle from going over embankment

It’s fortunate that no one was hurt after a motorhome’s brakes failed in Nanaimo, forcing its driver to bail out of the still-moving vehicle.

The incident happened Wednesday, Nov. 23, shortly before 5:30 a.m. when the vehicle was being driven on Terminal Avenue.

“The driver hit the brakes and discovered the brakes had failed,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

The driver then applied the emergency brake, which also failed to stop the vehicle that was now travelling on Dawes Street, which terminates at Newcastle Avenue along a seven-metre bluff above the Harbourfront Walkway.

The driver was forced to bail out of the motorhome, which struck a utility pole and a guard rail and then bottomed out on the top of the embankment, preventing it from going over and onto the walkway below.

The utility pole was snapped off and the vehicle suffered significant damage, but no one was injured and no charges are pending from the incident.

READ ALSO: Senior pulled from vehicle after driving into Newcastle Channel


Breaking News

