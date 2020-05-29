Destination Campbell River relieved after receiving $65,400 provincial grant

The grant will help cover the peak-season operational losses during May to October and help in recovery efforts

The official destination marketing organization for the City of Campbell River “breathed a sigh of relief” after receiving a $65,400 provincial grant to sustain financial losses.

Destination Campbell River was one of the 59 community-destination marketing organizations to have received a portion of a $10 million provincial grant.

B.C. rolled out the funds to support community-based tourism organizations after it was crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DCR was issued the one-time grant to help cover operational and staffing costs from May to October, to cover up for the staggering peak-season losses.

Most community-destination marketing organizations rely solely on Municipal and Regional District Tax (MRDT) generated at hotels and short-term vacation rentals to cover their operational cost.

Kirsten Soder, Executive Director, Destination Campbell River, said that the grant came as a “necessary intervention” for most community-destination marketing organizations.

Soder said the grant will help them maintain their capacity for the reputation and recovery efforts underway to support their local businesses and community.”

