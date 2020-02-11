Crowdfunding campaign started to help with search for missing Cortes Island man

Miles Meester was last seen in Mansons Landing on Feb. 6

A crowdfunding campaign has been started to help with costs associated with the search for a missing Cortes Island man. Miles Meester has been missing since Feb. 6. He was last seen in Mansons Landing on Cortes Island. Photo by Help Find Miles Meester/ Facebook

The search for a missing Cortes Island man continues.

Miles Meester, 20, was last seen in the evening of Feb. 6 in Mansons Landing on Cortes Island.

RCMP and search and rescue crews continue to be involved in the search, said Hannah Ballard, Meester’s aunt.

“The community of Cortes has come together and are contributing to the community guided search,” she said. “We are all so appreciative to all the efforts and are hopeful he will be home soon.”

Meester was reported to be wearing a plaid jacket and dark jeans when he went missing. He is described as a five-foot-11, 150-pound Caucasian male with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

It’s “out of character” for him to be out of contact for so long, Meester’s friends and family said.

In a Feb. 9 press release, police said they “are very concerned for Miles’ health and well-being.”

On Sunday, search and rescue volunteers were assisting RCMP.

Campbell River Search and Rescue task manager Dylan Baker said nearly 40 SAR volunteers from across Vancouver Island and Powell River were out helping with the search.

“We were able to cover off a huge amount of ground in the area where Miles was last seen,” said Baker. “Using a combination of ground search team members and specially trained search and rescue dogs, we were able to assist the police in trying to find Miles. Unfortunately he has not yet been located.”

SAR volunteers returned yesterday to assist RCMP with “some targeted search activities,” Baker said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help with the search’s “associated expenses,” the campaign’s page said. As of writing, more than $600 of its $5,000 goal had been raised.

An update to the Help Find Miles Meester Facebook page said that while they were done looking for the day, they would be back at Mansons Hall tomorrow morning.

“As we finish up for today, I just want to update everyone that we are still out searching,” the post said. “We have a very organized effort and the whole community has come together, it is amazing to see.”

Anyone with information about Meester’s location is asked to contact Quadra Island RCMP at 250-285-3631.

