Community search organized for missing Cortes Island man

Volunteers are meeting at Mansons Hall to look for Miles Meester

The search for a missing Cortes Island man continues.

Twenty-year-old Miles Meester was last seen in the evening of Feb. 6 in Mansons Landing on Cortes Island. He was wearing a plaid jacket and dark jeans. Meester is described as a five-foot-11, 150-pound Caucasian male with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

It’s “out of character” for Meester to be out of contact for so long, his friends and family said.

In a Feb. 9 press release, police said they “are very concerned for Miles’ health and well-being.”

On Sunday, search and rescue volunteers were assisting RCMP.

Campbell River Search and Rescue task manager Dylan Baker said it was another busy day with nearly 40 SAR volunteers from across Vancouver Island and Powell River helping with the search.

“We were able to cover off a huge amount of ground in the area where Miles was last seen,” said Baker. “Using a combination of ground search team members and specially trained search and rescue dogs, we were able to assist the police in trying to find Miles. Unfortunately he has not yet been located.”

Baker said Campbell River SAR would continue to assist the RCMP today with “some targeted search activities.”

They are thanking the Cortes Island community for their effort in supporting and helping in the search for Meester.

“We join them in hoping for his safe return home,” said Baker.

Today volunteers started planning an organized community search.

Those interested in helping with the search can head over to the Pioneer Room in Mansons Hall, where the community search command station is located.

Anyone with information about Meester is asked to contact RCMP at 250-285-3631.

RELATED: Police seek help in locating missing Cortes Island man

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jordan Peterson in Russia for medical benzodiazepine detox: Daughter
Next story
RCMP looking for young woman from Nanaimo who has gone missing

Just Posted

Community search organized for missing Cortes Island man

Volunteers are meeting at Mansons Hall to look for Miles Meester

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative agreement

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

WFP strike may be nearing its end

WFP and union representing workers reach tentative collective agreement: WFP

Police seek help in locating missing Cortes Island man

Miles Meester was last seen Thursday evening

Artist Robert Bateman draws a throng of fans to Campbell River appearance

Acclaimed wildlife artist Robert Bateman proved to a be a popular draw… Continue reading

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

RCMP looking for young woman from Nanaimo who has gone missing

Police asking for public’s help to try to locate 20-year-old Kaitlin Bureau

Extra sailings added for popular BC Ferries routes for coming long weekend

20 extra sailings scheduled for Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route for Family Day

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s high-profile Okanagan assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

Report of missing man leads RCMP to Merritt plane crash

The man’s current condition is unknown

Vancouver Island man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

Most Read