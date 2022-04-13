Comox Strathcona Waste Management and the Strathcona Regional District are asking people to help clean up the community this Earth Week. Image, CSWM video

Comox Strathcona Waste Management, Strathcona Regional District asking for help cleaning community for Earth week

Register to help clean between April 17 and 23

Earth week is coming up, and Comox Strathcona Waste Management (CSWM) and the Strathcona Regional District (SRD) are asking people to help keep the community clean.

CSWM and the SRD are asking people to register to clean up their communities for an hour or so between April 17 and 23.

“Even if you only have one hour to spare, consider collecting litter or waste from around your home or place of work,” says a release from CSWM. “Gather a group of friends and choose a larger site to clean.”

Those interested in helping out can sign up by emailing svaldal@comoxvalleyrd.ca or calling 250-336-8083, extension 4.

If you spot an illegal dump site or see someone disposing of trash in the environment, report it.

Visit: cswm.ca/illegaldumping

Call: 250-334-6000 or

Toll-free: 1-800-331-6007

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
