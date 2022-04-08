It looks like people dumping trash on the backroads around Campbell River isn’t going away any time soon. This picture was posted to the Facebook Group “Stop Illegal Dumping in the Campbell River Area.” Kathleen Sharpe/Facebook

It looks like people dumping trash on the backroads around Campbell River isn’t going away any time soon. This picture was posted to the Facebook Group “Stop Illegal Dumping in the Campbell River Area.” Kathleen Sharpe/Facebook

Another pile of trash dumped on Duncan Bay Main

It looks like people dumping trash on the backroads around Campbell River isn’t going away any time soon.

A pile of ceiling material was recently dumped at the intersection of Duncan Bay Main and the ERT (Elk River Timber) Road and local resident Kathleen Sharpe posted a picture of it to the Facebook Group “Stop Illegal Dumping in the Campbell River Area” which exposes “dumping on Logging Roads, etc in YOUR backyard, in YOUR outdoor playground, in YOUR parks…This group will bring awareness, facilitate cleanup, and educate the public of back country pollution.”

RELATED: Illegal dumping continues in Campbell River and area

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Visually-impaired 69-year-old punched in Vancouver crosswalk
Next story
Dispatch from Ukraine: War brain – through the eyes of a former B.C. journalist

Just Posted

Pharmacist Joe Myers is dismayed that a competition to celebrate his pharmacy’s 25th anniversary was targeted by a scam. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River pharmacy’s 25th anniversary marred by social media scam

Darren George is raising money for the Red Cross effort to provide relief for Ukraine by shaving off his beard when he reaches $2,500. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River man will take the razor to his bushy beard to raise money for Ukraine

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands were given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
DFO says Canada still committed to transitioning away from open-net pen salmon farming

A car is forced to pull over to the side of the highway in order to avoid a head-on collision with a truck on Highway 19A Wednesday afternoon.
VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows unplated truck driving recklessly on Highway 19A