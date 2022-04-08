Another pile of trash dumped on Duncan Bay Main

It looks like people dumping trash on the backroads around Campbell River isn’t going away any time soon. This picture was posted to the Facebook Group “Stop Illegal Dumping in the Campbell River Area.” Kathleen Sharpe/Facebook

A pile of ceiling material was recently dumped at the intersection of Duncan Bay Main and the ERT (Elk River Timber) Road and local resident Kathleen Sharpe posted a picture of it to the Facebook Group “Stop Illegal Dumping in the Campbell River Area” which exposes “dumping on Logging Roads, etc in YOUR backyard, in YOUR outdoor playground, in YOUR parks…This group will bring awareness, facilitate cleanup, and educate the public of back country pollution.”

