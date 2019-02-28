Environment Canada says as of Saturday we’re looking at warming temperatures (during the day, anyway) and clear skies for the next while.

Clear skies on the way starting Saturday

Your morning weather update and news headlines!

Well, here we are at the end of February already, and things look to be turning around in terms of weather.

Environment Canada says there’s a small chance of rain or flurries today and tomorrow, but as of Saturday, it looks like smooth sailing – at least for a week or so.

Unfortunately, those clear skies also mean night-time temperature dips, so it’s not time to put away those woolly socks just yet.

Here are some of the major news stories from the past couple of days, in case you missed them. And watch for many more in the paper hitting your doorstep tomorrow.

Family’s ordeal prompts calls for more housing supply and protection for renters

Hospice lighting damaged for third time

Court acknowledges steps defendant takes to turn life around

Family with Okanagan ties warns of dog danger after child bitten at Calgary party
Mexico threw Canada ‘under the bus,’ Liberal MP tells Mexican minister

