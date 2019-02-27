Campbell River Hospice lighting damaged for third time

Someone damaged the bollard light posts at the local hospice office again. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

For a third time since installation, someone has damaged the lighting along the serenity garden path at the Campbell River Hospice.

This time, the hospice society has some evidence of who is responsible. In this case, the culprits were some young people, who showed up on surveillance footage while damaging the bollard-type light posts.

“We were able to catch everything on camera,” says Louise Daviduck, executive director.

The culprits did the damage during daylight, about 2 p.m. on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 22. The police are now looking at the images and investigating the case. About five of the lights, which are bolted into cement, were bent over at their base along a path.

“It’s just really disappointing to us,” Daviduck says.

This was the same type of damage last fall. At that time, she had been away for several days and noticed the damage when she returned in early November. The organization had planned on having the new lighting as part of its holiday vigil ceremony right before Christmas.

Many people in the community came forward to bring in alternate lighting to string up over the garden area for the event.

That incident followed another incident in which the lighting was damaged. Hospice had only recently finished setting up the garden area at the back of the property when the damage occurred last fall.

Daviduck would also be interested in approaching schools to speak to students about what non-profit groups like the hospice society do and the role they play in the community.

“I’d be more than happy to go,” she says.