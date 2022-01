All schools closed to students and staff in district

SD72 has chosen to close schools on Jan. 6 due to snow. File photo

All Campbell River School District schools will be closed today (Jan. 6.)

In a notice posted to their website on Wednesday evening, SD72 said that “​given this evening’s snow accumulation and the forecasted heavy snow continuing overnight and into tomorrow morning, all SD72 schools will be closed for all students and staff tomorrow, January 6.”

