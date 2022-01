A highway cam at Highway 19 at Willis Road looking east shows accumulating snow. Drive BC Photo

Three routes out of town have winter conditions

It is not a good morning for driving on highways around Campbell River.

Drive BC is reporting winter driving conditions for Highway 19 between Sayward Road and Cumberland, with compact snow on the road surface.

Highway 28 has similar conditions, with more snow accumulating closer to Gold River.

Drive BC is also reporting winter driving conditions for Highway 19A south of Oyster River.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

