A broken water main causes flooding on Hilchey Road in Campbell River on March 12, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River residents frustrated after broken water main floods homes twice

City workers shut down water service after water main failed Tuesday afternoon

Residents of Hilchey Road are expressing frustration after a broken water main flooded their homes for the second time in less than a year.

Donna Reist fought back tears as she waited for city workers to shut down the flow on Tuesday afternoon.

She noticed the broken main at around 2:50 or 3 p.m. Her yard was covered in water, and she said her crawlspace was flooded.

When the main broke last summer, she said, cleanup expenses were at least $500. She said the city didn’t provide any compensation.

Sheree Taylor said that Tuesday’s flooding caused significant damage to the Hilchey Road home she shares with her husband. Furniture and other belongings were ruined, she said.

The water main previously broke in early July last year, causing extensive damage, Taylor said as she wiped away tears.

On Tuesday, she estimated there was about eight inches of water around her house before a city crew shut down the flow.

READ MORE: Seawater could cover downtown Campbell River due to climate change-fueled floods

READ MORE: Speed limit going down to 50 km/hr on Old Island Highway

READ MORE: City of Campbell River transit to get some infrastructure help next year

Taylor wants the city to replace the main. She’s concerned that insurance won’t cover damage following last year’s flooding.

City workers shut down the water flow at around 3:45 p.m.

The City of Campbell River said around 4 p.m. in a Facebook post that about 10 homes were without water and that crews hope to restore service this evening.

The city asked drivers to follow traffic control directions as crews work along Hilchey Road between Alder and Palmer.

Drew Hadfield, director of operations for the City of Campbell River, said it’s hard to predict when water mains will break.

He said the city does preventative maintenance and tracks the age and condition of pipes.

Recent cold weather and frost may have contributed to damage on the main, he said.

