Earl Kierstad, president of Victoria Court’s strata council, and other residents, expressed safety concerns about driving along the Old Island Highway in front of their complex last summer. The city has just announced it will lower the limit along that stretch to 50 km/hr as of later this month. Mirror File Photo

Speed limit going down to 50 km/hr on Old Island Highway

Stretch of road from Rockland Road to 1st ave will go from 60 to 50 km/hr later this month

If you regularly drive the oceanside route to downtown Campbell River, your passengers will soon have a little more time to enjoy the view.

Later this month, the city will reduce the speed limit from 60 km/hr to 50 km/hr along Highway 19A between Rockland Road and 1st Avenue to match the speed limit to the north and south of this portion of the route.

Director of operations Drew Hadfield says that while it may seem much slower, it won’t take you much longer to get while you’re going, and the lower limit will increase safety and comfort for many others.

“We know people like to get to their destination as easily as possible, and we’re advising drivers that they’ll need less than a minute to travel this three kilometres at the reduced speed limit,” Hadfield says. “With several driveways for condominium and apartment complexes are located along this route, the reduced speed will make it safer and easier to get into and out of these locations. Lower speeds will also make cycling and walking along the seawalk a more pleasant experience.”

Along with improving safety and traffic flow, reducing the speed limit to 50 km/hr along this portion of Highway 19A makes this route consistent with arterial corridors such as Alder Street and most of Dogwood Street, the city says.

“Over the years, the city has lowered the speed along Highway 19A to 50 km/hr along parts of the route as they’re upgraded. The next upgrade will be from south of Rockland to the Big Rock Boat Ramp, so it’s time to bring the speed along this stretch in line with the rest of the corridor,” Hadfield says.

The previous 60 km/hr speed limit was a remnant from the days when this road was owned and operated by the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, according to the city release on the change. When Highway 19 (the Inland Island Highway) was built in 2001, the province devolved most of Highway 19A to the city.

