Campbell River RCMP respond to over 1,600 calls in past month

Bank robbery, multiple shootings and attempted murder all files of note in monthly report

It was a “very busy” month for the Campbell River RCMP Detachment, according to a June 23 press release.

The detachment dealt with several significant files since May 22, and responded to over 1,600 calls for service.

These calls have included, but not limited, to the following:

– Bank robbery where the suspect was later captured with the assistance of the public

– Extortion

– Alleged attempted murder of an individual who was struck by a vehicle in what police believe was a targeted incident

– Shooting of a woman by a man after which the suspect took his own life

– Indecent act where an unknown man exposed himself to children while on a school activity

– Four child pornography investigations

– Eight impaired driving investigations that led to charges

– 54 complaints of various types of assault

Also of note in the release was the homicide of a man and “subsequent attempt to negotiate with the suspect, reported to be armed, resulting in the suspect’s death.”

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating this incident as a “fatal officer-involved shooting.”

We are thankful and ask for the public’s continued support and assistance while we deal with this very busy stretch of incidents, said Insp. Jeff Preston, Officer in Charge for the Campbell River RCMP. Despite the recent incidents, we are committed to the public safety of the citizens of Campbell River and assist them as needed.

RELATED: Man intentionally run over in Oyster River area: police

IIO BC investigating police shooting in Campbell River



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLocal NewsRCMP