Stock photo of Mazda 3 is similar to suspect vehicle in a hit and run incident in Oyster River June 18. Photo provided by Campbell River RCMP

Man intentionally run over in Oyster River area

RCMP seeking dash cam footage or other information

A male was intentionally run over near the Discovery Foods in Oyster River on Saturday, June 18 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Police have determined the suspect vehicle is a grey 2011 Mazda 3, or similar year. The suspect vehicle would have sustained front end damage, specifically a cracked windshield.

Police are looking for any dash cam footage from anyone near discovery foods on June 18, 2022.

In addition, police are asking that anyone who has observed a Mazda 3 or similarly-designed vehicle with this damage to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Campbell River

