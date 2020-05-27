Campbell River RCMP ask drivers to slow down in construction zones

The Campbell River RCMP are reminding drivers of the rules of the road when it comes to construction zones.

Media Relations Officer Const. Maury Tyre said the construction zone along Highway 19A between 1st Avenue and Rockland Road.

“Many drivers don’t seem to understand that the 30km/h speed zone for construction is not time specific,” he said. “As long as the speed signs are up as the posted speed, that is the speed traffic must flow at, whether it be day or night.”

He’s also concerned that drivers are not maintaining the lower construction zone speed for the entire length of the area.

“Drivers are often speeding up immediately after a flagging checkpoint not realizing that the speed zone carries through the whole area whether the driver can witness construction going on or not,” he said. “In construction zones, typically there will be a sign that says: ‘Thank you resume speed’ advising drivers that the construction zone is at an end.”

There are a number of reasons why the speed is lower for the entire zone.

“It is not simply the safety of the construction workers at issue, it is the nature of the worksite,” said Tyre. “Often times road lanes are narrower, lines have been removed, shoulders are soft or missing, pavement is uneven, and equipment or other obstacles are still in the area. Essentially all these things create extra danger for vehicles and to avoid collisions and injuries the speed limit remains at 30km/h.”

Tyre said officers will be out patrolling construction areas. The minimum fine for speeding in work zones is $196 and points on your licence.

“For the sake of the workers and your own safety, the Campbell River RCMP asks you to slow down and have a safe summer,” said Tyre.

