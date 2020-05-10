Campbell River RCMP are offering some tips to drivers to avoid getting pulled over for traffic violations this summer. Black Press File Photo

Campbell River RCMP offer 7 tips to avoid being pulled over this summer

Tips aren’t as common sense as one would think – RCMP

The Campbell River RCMP’s latest press release may read like satire, but Const. Maury Tyre says that in two hours of driving around town, he witnessed many of the seven highlighted “helpful tips” being ignored.

The list to help drivers avoid being pulled over for traffic infractions starts off basic enough: “When you get in your car, ensure that your speedometer, headlights, tail lights and blinkers are all working.”

The bulk of the list centres around posted speed limits and encouraging people to follow them.

RELATED: Flagger struck at Campbell River road construction site expected to make full recovery

“Look for signs on the side of the road with numbers on them,” point two of the list says. “The white signs with black numbers will tell you how fast you are allowed to go, the ‘speed limit.’”

It goes on the tell drivers to “match the number on the signs to the number on your speedometer,” and to maintain the speed limit until another sign tells you to change.

Points five and six are also pretty self-explanatory: don’t use hand-held devices while driving and if you don’t have a licence, don’t drive.

RELATED: Local man lucky to be alive after crash into pond – RCMP

The release ends with this wisdom: “Having open alcohol or driving a car that smells like it was used to ‘hot box’ marijuana is a great way to catch the attention of an officer.”

Tyre says that while many of the tips seem like common sense, “it doesn’t seem to be as common as one would think.”

Driving rules and regulations can be found online at ICBC.com.

Campbell River

Vancouver’s long-term care homes test for variety of symptoms for COVID-19

