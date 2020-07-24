Campbell River Pride goes Virtual

Organizers want North Island, Campbell River and Quadra Island to show their pride

Campbell River’s 2020 Pride event is going virtual.

North Island Pride, the Tidemark Theatre and the Foundry have teamed up and are going to be holding this year’s pride event online. Starting on Sunday July 26, the groups are inviting Campbell River to show their pride.

“We’re asking the community to get involved by flying flags or posting pictures in windows, getting dolled up, putting on face paint, doing chalk drawings, whatever they want to do to show pride themselves and also to show support for the LGBTQ2S+ community.” said Anne-Marie Long, one of the facilitators of the LGBTQ2S+ youth group at the Foundry, who helped organize the event.

“Pride is really important for people who may not feel as connected to their community because they’ve been social distancing,” she added. “It’s important to feel solidarity with other struggles happening like Black Lives Matter. We’ve certainly seen that COVID-19 has taken a disproportionately negative impact on members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and certainly those young people who don’t have supportive homes in which they are social distancing it’s especially difficult. We’re all missing our community and getting together in person. We wanted to do the best we can to share some of that pride spirit with our community.”

Photos submitted will be shown during the virtual pride celebration on July 31. People who submit photos will also be entered to win a prize. Submissions are open until Wednesday, July 29, with the celebration to take place on the Friday. The event itself will start at 1 p.m. with a territorial acknowledgement and keynote speech from trans and human rights activist and BC NDP president Morgan Oger. Also featured at the event will be Drag Queens Isolde N. Barron and Peach Cobblah. The event will be free and can be accessed through Facebook Live and the Tidemark website.

One of the biggest parts of the event will be the local talent showcase portion. The Tidemark theatre has been pre-recording acts for next Friday’s show thanks to some new equipment bought with an Island Coastal Economic Trust grant.

“We have invested in some infrastructure to be able to move forward now with digital and hybrid programming,” said marketing and programming coordinator Heidi Cuff. “That was thanks to a grant from ICET and a few other funders. One of the first events that we thought was really important to try and continue on with was pride. It’s a community event that supports diversity and inclusion. We’re thrilled that our first show out of the gate here is going to be our virtual pride event.”

“The big focus is on giving local queer voices a platform,” she added. “We wanted to work with them to create something really special. We have a whole section of local community performers.”

Photo submissions can be sent to Long at annemarie.long@jhsni.bc.ca until July 29. The winner of the photo contest will be contacted by email. Submissions may be used during the slide show at the event, and photos of youth under 18 require parental consent.

“We know there’s a lot going on virtually now, and hopefully this is something fun that is located in our community where people can feel a bit more connected with the community,” Long said. “It’s not as interactive as it would be if we were able to meet in person, but at least we’re doing something.”

More information on the event can be found at the Tidemark Facebook Page.

RELATED: Lively and festive Pride Day at Campbell River’s Spirit Square

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Pride

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Drag queen Peach Cobblah performs at last year’s Campbell River Pride event. Photo by Babis Roussinos Photography

Previous story
COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Just Posted

Campbell River Pride goes Virtual

Organizers want North Island, Campbell River and Quadra Island to show their pride

Province to build new 50-unit supportive housing project in Campbell River

Project should be finished by December

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Campbell River RCMP seek help to find stolen motorcycle

Local police stop nine impaired drivers, respond to one major crash over last week

Campbell River Food Bank receives $10,000 from forestry company

Other Island communities also receiving donations

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. struggles with local food production in COVID-19 pandemic

Farmers need small-scale sales for meat, vegetable, critic says

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Far-right Proud Boys posters popping up in Kamloops

The group was founded in 2016 by Canadian right-wing activist and Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes

‘Opportunity’ for election in fall, next spring or summer, B.C. premier says

New Democrats have led a razor-thin minority government through an agreement with the Green party

Sexualized violence most common injury among Metis females in care: B.C. report

Metis children and youth are over-represented in care, the report says

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the illegal market?

A recent poll suggests 51 per cent of British Columbians are buying all product legally

Most Read