Lively and festive Pride Day at Campbell River’s Spirit Square

Campbell River’s Pride Festival attracted a good crowd to a lively day at Spirit Square on Saturday.
The festive and colourful setting of the festival was opened with a traditional First Nations welcome, a proclamation from the city read by Coun. Michele Babchuk, an address by MP Rachel Blaney and a keynote speech by activist and politician Morgane Oger.
The day filled out with performances and activities under warm and sunny conditions.
Across the street at the Campbell River Library, the Drag Queen Story Hour was featured while a drag dressup spectacular was held in the Tidemark Theatre lobby.
Then Pride Day continued into the evening with the CR Pride Party drag show and dance party at the Tidemark Theatre featuring gender-bending glam rock Art d’Ecco hosted by the Queen of East Van, Isolde N. Barron and Peach Cobblah and guests.
