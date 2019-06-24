Lively and festive Pride Day at Campbell River’s Spirit Square

A rainbow weaving brought another splash of colour to the CR Pride Festival at Spirit Square on Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Sidewalk chalk art welcomed people to the CR Pride Festival at Spirit Square on Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror A traditional First Nations welcome opened the Pride Festival at Spirit Square on Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Transgender rights advocate Morgane Oger was the keynote speaker at the opening of the Campbell River Pride Festival at Spirit Square on Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor A drag performance was put on by Drag Kings Chase Ryder and Tom Hat at the CR Pride Festival at Spirit Square on Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror A craft table with a rainbow of colours kept many people busy at the CR Pride Festival at Spirit Square on Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Musician Robbie Van performed a mix of musical genres at the CR Pride Festival at Spirit Square on Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Information tables, vendors and crafts were a big part of the CR Pride Festival at Spirit Square on Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Pride Festival attracted a good crowd to a lively day at Spirit Square on Saturday.

The festive and colourful setting of the festival was opened with a traditional First Nations welcome, a proclamation from the city read by Coun. Michele Babchuk, an address by MP Rachel Blaney and a keynote speech by activist and politician Morgane Oger.

The day filled out with performances and activities under warm and sunny conditions.

Across the street at the Campbell River Library, the Drag Queen Story Hour was featured while a drag dressup spectacular was held in the Tidemark Theatre lobby.

Then Pride Day continued into the evening with the CR Pride Party drag show and dance party at the Tidemark Theatre featuring gender-bending glam rock Art d’Ecco hosted by the Queen of East Van, Isolde N. Barron and Peach Cobblah and guests.

