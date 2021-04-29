Campbell River police dog Gator called in to track down knife-wielding shoplifter

Perpetrator pulled knife on loss-prevention officer and escapes store but not Gator

Just before 11 p.m. on April 23, Campbell River RCMP members responded to a report of a robbery that had occurred at the Walmart on the Island Highway.

A single male had been confronted about shoplifting by the store’s loss prevention officer and, in turn, threatened the loss prevention officer with a knife and took off with the goods.

Police service dog Gator was called into action and the male, who was known to police, was located a short distance away and taken into custody without further incident.

