Search of suspicious male turns up replica handgun

A Glock pistol…In the heat of the moment could you tell the difference? RCMP photo

A report of a male acting erratically behind the Campbell River Curling Club on Cedar St. around 10 p.m. on April 26 resulted in Campbell River RCMP investigating

The report initially indicated that the male may be prying wood off the back of the building and officers thought that it may be the first reported instance of people trying to steal wood for it’s value, a Campbell River RCMP press release says. That however, was not the case, the man in question was high on illicit drugs and using an exterior plug to charge his phone. However, during the investigation, officers located a BB gun on the male that was an exact replica of a Glock 19 9mm hand gun.

“It seems like at least once every couple of weeks that we are finding these types of replicas in the hands of the wrong people,” said Const. Maury Tyre, Campbell River RCMP media relations officer. “Unfortunately these replicas are often used in the commission of offences and they are very difficult to differentiate from the real thing until you can get your hands on them. People are reminded that if they own these kinds of replicas to treat them as if they are the real article and safely transport them to avoid any confusion or danger.”

If you have any information regarding criminal activity, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP search for missing person

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverguns