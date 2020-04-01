The City of Campbell River will be maintaining its planning and development services, and connecting with builders and planners virtually. Campbell River Mirror File Photo

Campbell River planning desk remains open

Email or telephone only for planning, approval and engineering

Builders and developers in Campbell River will still have access to city planning tools through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Campbell River will be maintaining their city planning division through the crisis, but will be shifting operations to either email or telephone to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Mayor Andy Adams said in a press release that “From affordable housing to rental units, Campbell River needs more housing variety, and we’re focused on supporting local builders and developers to help them be as productive as possible during this difficult time.”

The city will continue providing, processing and issuing planning applications, engineering applications, works on city lands permits (with the exception of work on the municipal water system), engineering and construction approvals, new building permit applications, building inspections where public health directives can be met and BC One Calls. Instead of in-person meetings, the city will connect with builders and developers either by email or over the phone.

“We expect COVID-19 related restrictions will affect development processing times, and, in some cases, will not allow an application to proceed,” said general manager of community development Ron Bowles. “We’re doing our best to limit the impact of this virus on our local community.”

The city will not accept cash payments for services, but will be taking electronic payment methods.

More information and answers to development-related questions can be found by emailing planning@campbellriver.ca or calling 250-286-5725.

RELATED: City of Campbell River continues to provide important services

New rules issued for B.C. construction projects, work camps for COVID-19


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local NewsPlanning

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island’s ‘Project Draw Breath’ expands and diversifies to battle pandemic
Next story
High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Campbell River planning desk remains open

Email or telephone only for planning, approval and engineering

Campbell River Martin Barre Jethro Tull show rescheduled

New date is November 8

North Island College going digital for spring, summer terms

Students won’t need to be on campus for coursework, labs or exams

Campbell River elementary school wins Follett Challenge award

Willow Point School earned $5,000 US in Follett products and software

Work continues on passing lane north of Campbell River

Highway affected until late June

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

Controversial Cowichan tiny house still in place after removal deadline

Cowichan Valley Regional District had ordered it removed by March 15

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man says he skips puffs to save money, but others have it worse

Vancouver Island’s ‘Project Draw Breath’ expands and diversifies to battle pandemic

Grassroots team working to up supplies of ventilators, other equipment during COVID-19 crisis

B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Tim Green says he has ‘extreme coughing fits every hour’ to clear his lungs

Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit to pass expanded COVID-19 benefits

Wage subsidy program has been greatly expanded since it was first approved

Most Read