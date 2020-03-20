City of Campbell River continues to provide important services

Maintaining public access by telephone and email

The City of Campbell River is working to maintain as many community services as possible – and as safely as possible. Where facilities are closed, the city has posted signs that include contact details.

“From water, sewer and emergency services to garbage collection and some parks work to maintain our natural environment, we’re still working for our community,” says city manager Deborah Sargent. “While there’s no public access to our facilities, with the exception of the RCMP front counter and the airport at this time, we’re only a telephone call or email message away.”

For general inquiries about city operations, email info@CampbellRiver.ca or telephone the city’s call centre at 250-286-4033. Call centre hours are: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Sargent says the city is also working out how best to continue to move projects forward and offer other important services, including council meetings. At this time, council meetings will continue, with some council members calling in, and those in attendance seated at the required social distance. Meeting agendas will focus on urgent matters to keep city operations running. Public hearings, delegations to council and advisory committee meetings will be deferred until further notice. Meetings will be broadcast through the city’s website, and the city will continue to publish council meeting highlights.

“Everyone’s top priority is community health and safety. Where it’s possible to safely provide services and we have resources available to keep projects moving forward, we’re planning for ways to continue to do this. Expect to see some city workers out and about, and keeping an appropriate distance from others,” Sargent says. “Our ability to do this may be affected if employees are required to stay home for health reasons, and we’re planning for some employees to work from home.”

City services changes to note:

  • Public transit buses continue to run in Campbell River, and fares are free of charge until April 17 (including HandyDart). Passengers are required to maintain appropriate social distance as directed by the provincial health officer. Passengers may be asked to enter and exit by the rear door of the bus (unless they have mobility challenges). We continue to monitor bus operations.
  • At the request of the contractor, construction work on the City’s Highway 19A project will stop until further notice to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus.
  • Residents must avoid using public playground and picnic equipment until further notice. Games that share equipment such as basketball or volleyball are off limits at this time.

“By order of the provincial government, all community members are required to be vigilant about following public health directives, including regular handwashing and sanitization of frequently touched areas, and maintaining appropriate distance from other people,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “We must assume that this virus has arrived in Campbell River and take steps to limit its spread. I can’t emphasize enough how vital it is for all of us to take these safety precautions seriously, for our family, friends, and neighbours, to help the limit the impacts of this devastating virus.”

See the city webpage CampbellRiver.ca/COVID-19 providing information about services during the pandemic, with links to health information from the Province and resources for people running businesses.

Sign up to receive city news by email at: www.campbellriver.ca/news-feeds

Stay up-to-date with current provincial guidelines and information.at www.bccdc.ca

