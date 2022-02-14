Campbell River organizations pitch in for solar power project on Quadra Island

Project will allow students to come up with ways to reduce school’s electrical consumption

Quadra Island Climate Action Network (ICAN) is pleased to announce the recent completion of a solar demonstration project at Quadra Elementary School.

The endeavour was helped along by some local organizations who all pitched in.

“Campbell River Foundation and Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club both provided generous financial support for the project,” says ICAN secretary, Jan Zwicky. “And Terratek, the installer, was equally generous in providing gratis labour. We’re very grateful to all three.”

READ MORE: Conservationists team up in honour of Haig-Brown

READ MORE: Quadra Island Foundation making great strides in first year

The system is grid-tied, which means the electricity it generates is fed into the grid, and used to offset the cost of power to the consumer. The system monitor will display energy generation in real time. It will allow students to come up with ways to reduce the school’s electrical consumption and to evaluate the success of their initiatives.

The array has been sized to mimic the requirements of a small residential home, and a link to the system monitor will be available to community members so that they, too, can assess the possibilities of solar power for their own energy requirements.

Mike Gall, who coordinated much of the project, noted the island community got behind ICAN in a big way. The project received a great deal of local support from individual donors, as well as from the Quadra Island Foundation, the Quadra Island Fire Department, School District 72, and staff at the school.



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Climate changeQuadra Islandsolar panels