Quadra Island Foundation making great strides in first year

The year-old Quadra Island Foundation is sending heartfelt thanks to everyone who’s shown support for the new community fund.

“We’ve had a number of island residents contact us to learn more about how to contribute, both by donating and by volunteering, and we want to share our gratitude for the initial response and interest,” says QIF’s board chair Michael Mascall. “One family has even revised their will to donate property to the foundation as a way of showing their love for Quadra.”

Adds QIF treasurer Mich Hirano, “This is a also a good time of year to remind our island friends, neighbours and businesses that donations are eligible for a charitable receipt, and that you have until the end of this year to make a donation related to your 2021 income tax.”

QIF secretary Matthew Kelly says there are so many reasons to give.

“Share your gratitude for our community. Leave a legacy that makes a lasting, long-term impact. Sponsor a cause that’s close to your heart. Lead and inspire others with your example of philanthropy. Donate in memory of someone special.”

“Whatever your reason, Quadra Island Foundation welcomes your gift,” adds Julie Douglas. “Thoughtful, committed and generous people can make a world of difference.”

“We’d also like to thank Quadra’s Sarah James for her work on the QIF logo, and encourage everyone to stay tuned for an announcement coming soon about our website, also by Sarah,” adds Jody Rodgers.

QIF’s purpose is to establish a permanent endowment fund that will generate income to provide grants for future projects that help the people, culture and environment of Quadra Island continue to thrive. Community members have already donated more than $16,000 toward this fund, and the volunteer board plans to reach out to potential founding donors for larger contributions in the coming months.

“The Campbell River Community Foundation has grown a significant sustaining endowment fund over the years to support charitable works in our region,” Hirano says. “ Given the encouraging support so far, the Quadra Island Foundation endowment fund should grow to directly benefit our island community.”

In its first year, QIF raised approximately $33,000, with some designated donations to support specific community projects: $2,000 Seniors Housing and more than $9,000 to the ICAN solar panels project on Quadra Elementary School. Other funding came from the Strathcona Regional District through director Jim Abram, the Campbell River Community Foundation, the Coastal Community Credit Union, and Glasswaters Foundation. Those funds helped cover costs of website development and to register as a provincial society and as a charitable organization with Canada Revenue Agency.

Interested in supporting the Quadra Island Foundation? Send an email to info@quadraislandfoundation.ca or contact any of the board members named above.

