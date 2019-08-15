Campbell River open house on Highway 19A to discuss shared road use between 5th and 6th avenues

Mirror reporter David Gordon Koch took part in Bike to Work Week, spoke to cyclists about safety issues and used a GoPro to film the view from the saddle.

The city is inviting community members to an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 21 to share information about current road use on Highway 19A, between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue, and to discuss options for revised uses in the area.

“Since the new painting was completed, the city has received comments from the community about preferences for use in this area,” said Drew Hadfield, director of operations. “The available space is not wide enough to accommodate two standard travel lanes, parking on both sides, and bike lanes on both sides. We’re looking to the public to share their priorities, so we can make decisions that best suit road use for the area.”

The current markings between 5th and 6th avenues were painted after a new sewer pipe installation in the area. The route includes one travel lane in each direction, with parking on both sides. Unlike the stretch to the south of this block, there is no formal bike lane in this stretch, and cyclists and motorists are directed to share the travel lane. This original configuration of the roadway remained after repaving to preserve existing street parking.

At the drop-in open house, there will be information about transportation planning in the area, as well as options for revised plans, and an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions.

Join in 5 to 7 p.m. (Drop in any time) at the Maritime Heritage Centre.

Unable to attend? A survey will be posted online Aug. 22 – link at www.campbellriver.ca – and event materials will be available online as well.

