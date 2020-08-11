Campbell River mural defaced by graffiti

A mural in Willow Point is the latest target of graffiti vandalism. This building on Westgate Road was hit Aug. 9. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

The owner of a building on Westgate Road is upset that a mural on her building has been defaced by graffiti.

“I am really upset,” said Cindy McLean, co-owner of the building on the corner of Westgate Road and the Old Island Highway. “I just can’t believe somebody would just go ahead and do that.”

The graffiti was sprayed over the mural sometime Sunday, Aug. 9. The mural has been on the wall for about three years now.

McLean said she would be informing the police. This is the second incident of graffiti vandalism in the last week or so.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP looking for those responsible for ‘hate speech’ graffiti

Taggers covered much of the playground and bathrooms at Nunn’s Creek Park in graffiti during the August long weekend. The taggers identified themselves as “F” and “L” and used blue, orange and silver spray paint to cover the park in sexually explicit images, racial and sexually discriminatory terms.

The graffiti on Westgate doesn’t say anything specific, it defaces the art with black scribbles and lines.

Crime