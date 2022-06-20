Campbell River Fire Chief to trade oceans for mountains with move to Whistler

Campbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty will be trading the ocean for the mountains next month, as he moves to a new role as fire chief for the Whistler Fire Rescue Service (WFRS).

Doherty will take over command on July 18, according to a release from the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW).

“I am looking forward to working with all the staff at WFRS. Whistler is a dynamic and diverse community that requires a similar dynamic approach to fire service delivery,” Doherty said. “The commitment to the community from all the members of WFRS is impressive and I look forward to empowering further development within the department and organization. In addition, I am very excited to join the Whistler community and the Resort Municipality of Whistler team.”

While he was with the Campbell River Fire Department, he led the team of 34 career staff and 50 auxiliary members, as well as overseeing the dispatch centre. He previously worked as chief in Kelowna, Big White and has served as a board member of the Fire Chiefs Association of B.C. Doherty will replace Whistler’s outgoing Fire Chief, John McKearney, who is retiring this summer.

“Chief Doherty’s breadth of experience and knowledge will be a great benefit to WFRS and our community,” said Ted Battiston, General Manager of Corporate and Community Services. “We look forward to welcoming Chief Doherty to Whistler and to our team.”

Doherty started in Campbell River in 2013, and took on the role of chief from Ian Baikie in 2018. His last day in command of the Campbell River Fire Department is July 15.

The City of Campbell River has posted for the position of chief, and will be working through the hiring for the next few months.

RELATED: Campbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty recognized for 30 years of examplary service

Campbell River fire chief gets special ride home on last day



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverfirefightersNews