Campbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty recognized for 30 years of examplary service

Doherty, who took over for retiring chief Ian Baikie last year, receives yet another commendation

Mayor Andy Adams congratulates fire chief Thomas Doherty for 30 years of exemplary service in fire protection and presents him with his commendation. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s fire chief has been serving the public for a long time, and at the most recent public meeting of city council, he was recognized and thanked again for that service.

“It’s my pleasure tonight to congratulate Thomas Doherty for receiving his – I can’t believe I’m saying this, because look at him – 30 year bar to add to his Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal,” Mayor Andy Adams said, opening last week’s council meeting.

The Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal, according to the Governor General of Canada website outlining the award, “honours members of a recognized Canadian fire service who have completed 20 years of service, ten years of which have been served in the performance of duties involving potential risks, and were employed on or after the date of creation of the Medal. Recognized fire services include Canadian fire departments, fire marshals’ offices, fire commissioners’ offices and the Canadian Forces fire services. Exemplary service is characterized by good conduct, industry and efficiency.”

Doherty began his career in 1989 in Ladysmith before moving on to roles within fire service organizations in Big White and Kelowna. He moved to Campbell River to take a role with Campbell River Fire Rescue in 2013, “and we’re certainly glad he did,” Adams said, going on to also thank Doherty’s wife, Brenda, and their four children “for their understanding and support throughout the years that has enabled Thomas to carry out his duties for Campbell River and these other communities.”

Besides his work in the fire service, Doherty also managed the Central Okanagan Regional Rescue Program for hazardous materials response and inland marine, technical high angle, confined space, swift water and ice rescue. He also served part-time with the British Columbia Ambulance Service as a primary care paramedic from 2000 to 2010.

Doherty came to Campbell River in 2013 to serve as deputy fire chief and went on to be replace Ian Baikie in the role of chief upon Baikie’s retirement at the end of June, 2018.



