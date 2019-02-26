Anna Dick launched a GoFundMe after her 18-month-old son Andre Winter, shown here, was diagnosed with leukemia. Photo courtesy Anna Dick

Campbell River family asking for support after baby diagnosed with leukemia

GoFundMe launched to offset stay in Vancouver during treatment at BC Children’s Hospital

A Campbell River family is asking for financial support during a potentially costly stay in Vancouver, where their infant son was diagnosed with leukemia on Monday.

Anna Dick, the mother of 18-month-old Andre Winter, has created a GoFundMe page to help offset the costs, and she says that anything will help.

“It sure is hard being away from home so we are looking for help with our financial situation,” Dick said in a write-up on the page.

Following a meeting with a doctor on Tuesday, she said the child will have to remain in hospital for six months.

When the family noticed that he was sick in January, doctors first thought it was growing pains or teething, she said.

He later went through a series of tests at hospitals in Campbell River and Victoria before being transferred to the BC Children’s Hospital late last week.

READ MORE: Campbell River Storm alumni game raises funds, awareness for Cameryn’s Cause

READ MORE: Local kids raise money for Cameryn’s Cause with lemonade stand

Since then, Dick has been staying at a hotel with her three other children – ages three, six and 13 – while her spouse, Drew Winter, remains in the hospital with Andre. The medical crisis has forced Winter to take time off work.

Costs faced by the family include hotel fees, fuel for driving to and from the hospital, and daily parking costs of $14.25 – although the parking fee will initially be waived for a 30-day period, Dick said.

Travel between Campbell River and Vancouver is expected to be another big expense, she said, noting that she needs to pick up clothes and other items for her other three children, who are staying with her in Vancouver.

Dick said the family is also applying for help through various programs, including Cameryn’s Cause, a Campbell River-based charity that provides funds to families of children experiencing a health crisis.

They are also on the waiting list for places including Ronald McDonald House, which provides accommodations for families of seriously ill children at the hospital.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
House blocks Trump national emergency on wall
Next story
Fraser Health detained a patient illegally for a year, judge rules

Just Posted

Campbell River family asking for support after baby diagnosed with leukemia

GoFundMe launched to offset stay in Vancouver during treatment at BC Children’s Hospital

Food trucks to roll into downtown Campbell River this summer

Some say restrictions being placed on vendors will limit the program’s success

Campbell River man enters fourth week waiting for bail hearing on numerous weapons charges

A man facing numerous weapons charges has spent a month in custody… Continue reading

Campbell River family struggles to find rental housing as eviction looms

Couple with three children facing homelessness amid ongoing housing crisis

Coldest Night raises $18,000-plus for homelessness in Campbell River

Event was part of nationwide campaign on homelessness on Feb. 23

VIDEO: Eagle flies on the spot to hunt duck on Saanich Peninsula

‘I’ve never seen that before in my life’

Government, First Nations enter talks to avoid court action over Site C dam

The trial was expected to start in 2022

Wilson-Raybould complains she won’t be able to tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Former federal justice minister set to testify at justice committee on Wednesday

B.C. First Nation refuses totem pole gift from fellow nation

The chief of the Tl’etinqox community says the pole is being wrongly perceived as a territorial claim

Fraser Health detained a patient illegally for a year, judge rules

The Delta woman was not allowed to contact a lawyer, denied access to a phone or the internet

B.C. premier says affordable housing crunch hurts growth, families, province

Horgan speaks to business leaders at Victoria Chamber of Commerce

House blocks Trump national emergency on wall

Representatives backed Democrats’ bill and voted 245-182 to block president

‘Double-bunking’ still a problem for B.C. provincial jails

Staff shortages have caused unit closures at some prisons

World’s most poisonous mushroom spreading in B.C.

The death cap mushroom is increasingly found in urban areas such as parks

Most Read