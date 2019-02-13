Campbell River Storm alumni game raises funds, awareness for Cameryn’s Cause

Charity supports families with sick or injured kids, or who experience death of a child

The current roster of the Campbell River Storm faced off against veteran players at the Rod Brind’amour Arena on Feb. 10, 2019 during a game benefiting the charity Cameryn’s Cause. Photos by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm faced off against former members of the team and other veteran players on Sunday at a game that raised funds for the Cameryn’s Cause for Kids Society, which provides financial assistance to families with a sick or injured child or who experience the death of a child.

Mason Harris, a former minor hockey coach and co-founder of the charity, said hockey has always been a big part of his life.

He started coaching after his daughter, three-year-old Cameryn Harris, died of cancer in 2003.

His friends in the hockey world helped him get through the ordeal.

“These boys are pretty special to me,” he said. “(They) just helped me get back my life, really, just by hockey.”

The game, which raises funds by donation and also helps boost awareness about the charity, has become a tradition.

“Hockey’s just a great game to bring everybody together, and that’s what the spirit of this is all about,” Harris said, adding that the Storm has been very supportive of the charity.

This year, the Storm – currently the highest-ranked team in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League – won the game 8-6.

But the veteran players are usually the victors, said Wes Roed, the Storm’s governor.

“To be perfectly honest, this is the first time we’ve won in four years,” he said after the game wrapped up.

“I was surprised to see us come out on top.”

You can learn more about Cameryn’s Cause at camerynscause.com.