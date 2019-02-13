The current roster of the Campbell River Storm faced off against veteran players at the Rod Brind’amour Arena on Feb. 10, 2019 during a game benefiting the charity Cameryn’s Cause. Photos by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm alumni game raises funds, awareness for Cameryn’s Cause

Charity supports families with sick or injured kids, or who experience death of a child

The Campbell River Storm faced off against former members of the team and other veteran players on Sunday at a game that raised funds for the Cameryn’s Cause for Kids Society, which provides financial assistance to families with a sick or injured child or who experience the death of a child.

Mason Harris, a former minor hockey coach and co-founder of the charity, said hockey has always been a big part of his life.

He started coaching after his daughter, three-year-old Cameryn Harris, died of cancer in 2003.

His friends in the hockey world helped him get through the ordeal.

“These boys are pretty special to me,” he said. “(They) just helped me get back my life, really, just by hockey.”

The game, which raises funds by donation and also helps boost awareness about the charity, has become a tradition.

“Hockey’s just a great game to bring everybody together, and that’s what the spirit of this is all about,” Harris said, adding that the Storm has been very supportive of the charity.

READ MORE: Another weekend of wins for the Campbell River Storm

READ MORE: Campbell River rallies around Jonah Shankar

This year, the Storm – currently the highest-ranked team in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League – won the game 8-6.

But the veteran players are usually the victors, said Wes Roed, the Storm’s governor.

“To be perfectly honest, this is the first time we’ve won in four years,” he said after the game wrapped up.

“I was surprised to see us come out on top.”

You can learn more about Cameryn’s Cause at camerynscause.com.

Previous story
Changes proposed for Canadian junior curlers get petition pushback

Just Posted

City of Campbell River responds to BCTS intention to continue Snowden harvesting plans

Yet another call for the province to halt timber harvest activities until long-term plan is in place

Campbell River Storm alumni game raises funds, awareness for Cameryn’s Cause

Charity supports families with sick or injured kids, or who experience death of a child

PHOTOS: Campbell River dancers amaze during two-night showcase

CR DanceXtreme Inc. performs at Tidemark Theatre ahead of competitions

Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

Snowfall warning over, Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Qualicum open

Campbell River gas station closed following report of ‘smoke in electrical room’

Fire department called as precautionary measure, says Husky Energy

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

Donors who tested positive for the drug increased by nearly a quarter in 2018

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Their short list of three proposed witnesses does not include Wilson-Raybould

Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

Most Read