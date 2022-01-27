Campbell River Community Foundation proposing monument to honour donors

The Campbell River Community Foundation is pitching a proposal for a new monument in Robert Ostler Park to recognize its donors.

The monument, a proposal for which was presented to Campbell River city council on Jan. 24, would serve two purposes, said Doug Lang, Campbell River Community Foundation (CRCF) board chair, in the meeting.

First, it would help the organization increase its community profile.

“We have often been confused with other well-meaning foundations or local agencies,” said Lang. “This is an opportunity to distinctly present ourselves as a community builder focused on supporting vulnerable sectors of our population and arts and culture, through grants awarded from the interest on our endowment fund.”

Second, it would help grow the organization’s endowment fund, he added.

“We believe it is paramount that we acknowledge our major donors for their reinvestment in a community that has often contributed to their prosperity,” said Lang. “The monument would formally recognize donors at various levels of philanthropic giving.”

In selecting a site for the monument, the organization prioritized a location highly visible in the community, said Craig Gillis, CRCF past chair.

“Frequent foot traffic on the Rotary Seawalk and throughout the downtown core could make the monument a stopping-off point — a site enriched by land and sea,” said Gillis.

The monument would be located in Robert Ostler Park, because CRCF started in 1990, when Mayor Robert Ostler was in office, he added.

Kris Mailman, CRCF community volunteer consultant, said as rendered, the monument would be “a timeless and effective point of interest,” he said.

The structure would be constructed primarily of concrete, steel and wood. It would also feature a trellis, to give it presence, without blocking views of the ocean from the park or surrounding businesses, said Mailman.

Coun. Charlie Cornfield didn’t like the monument’s proposed location, which he said is a popular spot for people to watch Canada Day fireworks. Coun. Colleen Evans said more information would help better appreciate the monument’s scale.

City council accepted the presentation as information and directed city staff to create a report on the proposal, as suggested by city manager Deborah Sargent. This report will consider such things as the specific location of the monument and how it will fit with existing views and pedestrian corridors.

sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

