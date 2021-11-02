Amanda Raleigh (l-r; Mailman Family Foundation), Doug Lang (Campbell River Community Foundation board chair) and Dan Wickman (CRCF endowment chair) sign a five-year support agreement on Nov. 2 in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Amanda Raleigh (l-r; Mailman Family Foundation), Doug Lang (Campbell River Community Foundation board chair) and Dan Wickman (CRCF endowment chair) sign a five-year support agreement on Nov. 2 in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Campbell River Community Foundation to hire executive director thanks to support from local family

CRCF: Mailman Family Foundation donation will help organization grow and make wider impact

The Campbell River Community Foundation will be hiring a new executive director thanks to the philanthropic support of the Mailman family.

Owners of Seymour Pacific Developments, Broadstreet Properties and the Campbell River Golf & Country Club, the Mailman family, through their foundation, have supported local projects, including a record donation to North Island College in 2020.

RELATED: Campbell River family makes largest ever donation to NIC

The generosity of this local family — comprised of Kris and Cheryl Mailman, their daughter Amanda Raleigh and their son Kris D. Mailman — continues, as they have agreed to provide support to the Campbell River Community Foundation so it can hire a full-time executive director to lead its operations.

“Because the Campbell River Community Foundation acts as an umbrella for all of the nonprofits in Campbell River, it gives donors the opportunity to support more than one cause,” said Raleigh. “It gives a great opportunity to help all the organizations in need at a given moment.”

Since incorporating in 1996, the Campbell River Community Foundation has been able to grow its permanent endowment to around $2.5 million. Through this fund, the organization generates about $80,000 per year in interest, which it then invests in charities throughout the ‘greater Campbell River area,’ stretching from Oyster River to Sayward.

“In essence, we make Campbell River a better place to live,” said Doug Lang, Campbell River Community Foundation board chair.

The fund’s invested capital — meaning people’s donations — remains unspent. This model ensures continual support to local efforts, but also leaves the organization little room to pay for items such as staff salaries or office space, explained Dan Wickman, endowment chair.

“We never touch (endowment funds), so we’ve never really had a home and we’ve never really had any staff,” said Wickman. “It’s all been strictly volunteers.”

This has challenged the organization’s ability to grow and make a larger impact, he said.

“We need to have staff that can keep our message clear and get it out to the patrons of the community,” said Wickman. “We need to do a better job of selling ourselves so that we can help others.”

To bridge this gap, the organization approached the Mailmans to fund an executive director position for five years — and the family agreed.

“It’s the latest chapter in their support for the town that Amanda grew up in and in which her mother and father grew up in and started their very successful journey,” said Wickman. “So it’s a big deal for us, and we’re pretty happy about it.”

READ ALSO: Campbell River Community Foundation Neighbourhood Small Grants program back for another round


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Previous story
Kelowna residents rally behind Korean restaurant targeted with racist graffiti

Just Posted

Doug Lang (l-r; Campbell River Community Foundation board chair), Amanda Raleigh (Mailman Family Foundation), and Dan Wickman (CRCF endowment chair) on Nov. 2 in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River Community Foundation to hire executive director thanks to support from local family

Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Vancouver Island MPs want immediate federal oversight in container ship clean-up

A salmon leaps out of the water while fighting a line in the Puntlege River in Courtenay. Photo by Terry Farrell
Recreational Chum salmon fisheries in B.C. affected by low returns

Stand-up artist Ron James is touring again after an almost two year hiatus. Contributed photo
Canadian comedian bringing comedy catharsis to Campbell River