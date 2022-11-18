Campbell River City Manager announces retirement after 35 years in local government field

The City of Campbell River City Manager, Deborah Sargent, will retire on December 15, 2022, following a 35 year career in local government.

Deborah began her career as a land use planning professional, working with local governments and as a consultant on land use planning and community development initiatives. In 2007 Deborah took on the role of Chief Administrative Officer with the Town of Smithers, before taking the City Manager role with the City of Campbell River in 2015.

“During my time on Council, and now as Mayor, Deborah Sargent has demonstrated a strong and collaborative leadership style and deep knowledge of municipal governance, as City Manager,” said Mayor Kermit Dahl. “The support she has provided over the years for staff, Council and the community is appreciated and well respected and on behalf of the city, I thank her for the contributions that she has made.”

As City Manager, Sargent undertook strategic corporate initiatives and implemented the directives of council’s Strategic Plan.

Sargent played an instrumental role in establishing the Municipal and Regional District Hotel Tax, revitalizing Campbell River’s approach to tourism and integrating the economic development office into the City.

She established close working relationships with BC Housing, which resulted in significant new BC Housing investments in the City, and also oversaw the City development processes for 2,176 new dwelling units.

Sargent maintained and improved significant city assets and expanded opportunities, including the North Island 911 dispatch center, the regional organics facility, rehabilitation of the Sportsplex, the CR Advantage open-access fibre network, and the recent completion of the waterfront upgrades along highway 19A.

She also led the city through the uncertain times of COVID-19.

“I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve the City of Campbell River and to have worked with so many talented and dedicated staff focused on delivering and improving City services,” said Sargent. “As I take this next step, I look forward to spending more time with family and friends and watching our community grow and develop as an engaged resident.”

Sargent’s last day at the city will be Thursday, December 15, 2022. The search for a new City Manager is underway.

