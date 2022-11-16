City of Campbell River welcomes new Fire Chief

The City of Campbell River has welcomed a new fire chief to our city.

Dan Verdun, a firefighter with over a quarter century of experience, was announced as the new head of the City Fire Department on Oct. 19. He has quickly settled into his new leadership role, overseeing the fire prevention, suppression, 9-1-1 dispatch, and emergency management programs.

“The city Fire Department is full of highly dedicated and engaged professionals who I am proud to have the opportunity to work with in my new role as Fire Chief,” said Verdun. “Thank you to the city staff and the residents for inviting me into your community. Campbell River is an incredible, friendly place, and I look forward to serving the community and enhancing the fire department with my experience and skills.”

Verdun comes to Campbell River after serving as the Fire Chief for the County of Grande Prairie Fire Service. However, he started his career in 1995 as volunteer firefighter in Union Bay and welcomed the opportunity to return to Vancouver Island.

After working through the ranks from firefighter to lieutenant, then from training officer to deputy Fire Chief, Verdun assumed his first Fire Chief role. As Chief in Union Bay, Verdun oversaw the implementation of a first responders program, began an occupational health and safety program, was active in the Comox Valley Chiefs Association and honed skills in leadership, instruction, fire prevention and emergency management.

While with Grande Prairie, Verdun served as Deputy Chief of Training and Rural Operations. Later as the Fire Chief, Verdun was responsible for the building and accrediation of the county’s first regional raining facility and oversaw 80 members, two career fire stations, five paid responder stations, and a pair of volunteer stations. He is a credited instructor for the Justice Institute of British Columbia (JIBC) and is a safety codes coordinator for the Province of Alberta

Peter Wipper says that when the city conducted its search, it found the right person for the job.

“The city is fortunate to have Dan and his 27 years of experience, on the city team as its new Fire Chief,” says Wipper, the Director of Community Safety for the city. “With proven success as a leader and a passion for fire safety and prevention, the City Fire Department and the community are in capable hands.”

For more information on the City fire department, visit campbellriver.ca/fire.

